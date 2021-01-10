Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $56.00 at B. Riley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.42.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,274,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,876,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.