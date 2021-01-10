Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 402,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 806,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 150,568 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the period.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.