Lition Hits One Day Volume of $308,680.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $308,680.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can now be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange and IDEX. During the last week, Lition has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.32 or 0.03311090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00445156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $595.51 or 0.01552185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.78 or 0.00481621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00245993 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io.

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Dcoin, Bibox, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

