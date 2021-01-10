Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.50.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Livent from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.44.

LTHM opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth $192,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Livent by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Livent by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 40,625 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth $2,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

