Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LTHM. BidaskClub cut shares of Livent from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of LTHM opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

