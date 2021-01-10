Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,082,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Livent by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,264 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 440,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 2,007.2% during the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.