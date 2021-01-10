Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

NYSE:LYG opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 738,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 525,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

