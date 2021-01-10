LTO Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.42 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. LTO Network has a market cap of $58.01 million and approximately $10.42 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded up 63.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00109951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.23 or 0.00604283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00226189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00054775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012586 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,689,777 tokens. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

