LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

LVMUY opened at $128.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $325.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

