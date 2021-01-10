Macquarie Begins Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.08.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $359.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $399.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,113,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after acquiring an additional 216,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,958 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 951,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,254,000 after acquiring an additional 79,196 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

