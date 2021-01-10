Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has $47.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMP. Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.95.

NYSE MMP opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $274,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

