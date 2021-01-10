Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Trading 6.8% Higher

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 411,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 118,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Magic Software Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $780.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.