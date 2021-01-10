Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited’s (OTCMKTS:MLACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Malacca Straits Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MLACU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 11th. Malacca Straits Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Malacca Straits Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLACU opened at $10.69 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,847,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,154,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,353,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,229,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,984,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Profile

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.