Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.23 Per Share

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $6.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.48.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

