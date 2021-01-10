MalwareChain Price Tops $0.0391 on Major Exchanges (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MalwareChain has a market capitalization of $205,431.35 and approximately $1,164.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MalwareChain has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00276699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00026097 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MalwareChain (CRYPTO:MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,250,170 coins. MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07.

MalwareChain Coin Trading

MalwareChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MalwareChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MalwareChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

