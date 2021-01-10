Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Manchester United alerts:

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on Manchester United in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

MANU stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.73 million, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -180.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Manchester United during the third quarter worth $168,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.