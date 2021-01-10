MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HZO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $37.07 on Thursday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $820.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,832 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

