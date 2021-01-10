MARK.SPACE (MRK) Trading 42.1% Lower This Week

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded down 52.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, MARK.SPACE has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. MARK.SPACE has a market capitalization of $307,502.81 and $10.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000124 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,998,349 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

