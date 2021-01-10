MARK.SPACE Price Down 41.6% Over Last 7 Days (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded down 51.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. MARK.SPACE has a market cap of $318,789.85 and $10.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000130 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE (MRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,998,349 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

