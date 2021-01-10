MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $576.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $578.00 to $576.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $608.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $509.55.

MKTX stock opened at $552.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $554.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.43. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total transaction of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in MarketAxess by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

