Marlin (POND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.42 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $12.42 million and $3.14 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00111052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00671312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00233876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00056720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013145 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol.

Buying and Selling Marlin

Marlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

