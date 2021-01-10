Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTDR. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.11.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,562 shares of company stock worth $140,897. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

