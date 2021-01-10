Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Materion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN opened at $67.78 on Friday. Materion has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $70.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

