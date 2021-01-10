Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Raised to $38.00 at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $14,616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,751,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

