Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Maxim Integrated Products reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.61.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,272. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

