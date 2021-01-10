Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Maximus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Maximus stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Maximus has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $80.50.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 58.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth about $932,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 168.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth about $326,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

