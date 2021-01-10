McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives $21.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MCFE opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

