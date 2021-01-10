Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) Shares Gap Up to $1.21

Shares of Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.35. Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 31,495 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$13.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) (CVE:MPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Medicure Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Inc. (MPH.V) Company Profile (CVE:MPH)

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

