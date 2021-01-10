MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MEGEF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.