MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 1,526,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,004,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEIP. BidaskClub cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $342.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.71.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,743,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

