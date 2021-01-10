Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

MLSPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Melrose Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Panmure Gordon cut Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

