Meme (MEME) Price Hits $458.47

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Meme has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and $5.37 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme token can now be purchased for $458.47 or 0.01194577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00381144 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00033656 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000046 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

