Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 107.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after purchasing an additional 385,538 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,439 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 628,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,981,000 after purchasing an additional 122,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 602,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,606,000 after purchasing an additional 131,175 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $95.21 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. BidaskClub upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Argus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.