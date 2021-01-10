Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Methanex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $49.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 37.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.