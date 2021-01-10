Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,239.99

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,239.99 and last traded at $1,239.76, with a volume of 97 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,222.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $823.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,005.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

