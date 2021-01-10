Michael Haack Sells 6,731 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $722,842.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,197.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Haack also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Michael Haack sold 9,230 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $941,460.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00.

EXP opened at $113.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 690.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.