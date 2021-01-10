Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSVB opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.34.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,798 shares in the company, valued at $829,401.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Mid-Southern Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

