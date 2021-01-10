Mike F. Chang Sells 88,444 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,480,854.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mike F. Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Mike F. Chang sold 6,979 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $197,017.17.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.17 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 304,800 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

