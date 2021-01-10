Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 1,304,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 853,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

In related news, CEO Leonard Osser sold 45,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,208 shares of company stock valued at $518,643 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

