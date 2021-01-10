Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Neutral”

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Millendo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 180,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

