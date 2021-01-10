Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. Minereum has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $445.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00108999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00626978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00231248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 11,077,005 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

