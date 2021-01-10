Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $219.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,188 shares of company stock valued at $155,620,974 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 151,780 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 464,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $217.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.73. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

