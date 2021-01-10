Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $37.19 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $110,320.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $37.19 or 0.00093751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00108734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.00628267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00233581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 82,171 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

