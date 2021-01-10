Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

AVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Mission Produce in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mission Produce stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49.

In other news, COO Michael A. Browne bought 11,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $146,395.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

