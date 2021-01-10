Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) versus Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Head to Head Review

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mobiquity Technologies and Travelzoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Travelzoo has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.03%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Travelzoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 2.52 -$43.75 million N/A N/A Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.99 $4.16 million $0.34 28.76

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73% Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98%

Summary

Travelzoo beats Mobiquity Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

