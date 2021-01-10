Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) (LON:MMIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.00

Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) (LON:MMIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 113 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46), with a volume of 693334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.25 ($1.44).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.60 million and a PE ratio of -22.40.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) Company Profile (LON:MMIT)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

