Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.21. 383,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 285,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Get Model N alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $147,967.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,385.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 17,885 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $562,840.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,906.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,762 shares of company stock valued at $969,634. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,537,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 507,697 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,469,000 after acquiring an additional 518,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,782,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 144,952 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,196,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 513,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.