Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) PT Raised to $7.50

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.21% from the company’s previous close.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mogo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Mogo has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $148.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

