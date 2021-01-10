Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will report sales of $37.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.84 million to $39.54 million. Mohawk Group posted sales of $25.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year sales of $180.05 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MWK. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

NASDAQ MWK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. 876,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,755. The company has a market cap of $457.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 4.35. Mohawk Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

