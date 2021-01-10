MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut MoneyGram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.67.

MGI opened at $6.87 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 24.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

